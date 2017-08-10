Emocionnan di wega tabata halto den Copa Noord 2017

Den fin di siman a tuma lugar e tremendo weganan di Copa Noord 2017. Copa Noord ta un competencia di 6 siman unda e teamnan ta den un bataya pa na final haya sa kende lo bay cu e victoria e aña aki.
E pregunta principal ta si e campeon di aña pasa lo mantene su titulo of lo tin un campeon nobo.
E weganan a continua riba veld di Kudawecha Ballpark diadomingo 6 di augustus ultimo. P’e dia aki, e emocionnan tabata halto entre e team y e fanaticonan cu kier a mira un bon wega di softball. E dia a inicia cu un wega amistoso entre e teamnan di Salo Park y Happy Family.
Happy Family tabata feliz cu nan uniform nobo y banda di esey nan a bay cu e victoria. SuperPlus S.B.T. a gradici ambos team pa participa den e wega amistoso den Copa Noord 2017.
E wega cu a sigui e dia aki tabata 11:30 di mainta unda cu Kudawecha Redskins a enfrenta Mariners. Den 5 inning Redskins a knockout Mariners cu e score di 14 – 2.
Pa Kudawecha Redskins Chris Williams a bati di 4 – 3, Jair Thompson 4 – 3, Rolando Geerman 3 – 2, Angelo Laurant 3 – 2 (1 HR), Raymond Bernabela 3 – 2, Hector Koolman 2 – 1 y Arjen Mathilda 3 – 1.
Pa Mariners Enrique Tromp a bati 3 – 2, Juan Carlos Moncion 2 – 1, Jean Pierre Geerman 2 – 1 Hubert Lampe 2 – 1, Revelino Silie 3 – 1 y Darl Quandus 3 – 1. Pitcher ganado Arjen Mathilda y pitcher perdedo Hendrik Leander.
Pa 1’or a cuminsa e wega entre Kudawecha Indians y SuperPlus cual tabata un wega di candela. E wega a bay basta preta te den 5 inning. Den 6 inning hitnan a cuminsa cay pa SuperPlus y resulta den un victoria pe team di SuperPlus cu un score di 6 – 2.
Pa Superplus Eldrick Maduro a bati di 3 – 2, Pablo Reid 2 – 1, Joward Croes 3 – 1, Francel Bernardus 3 – 1, Jermey Moreno 3 – 1 y Jose R. Acosta 3 – 1.
Pa Kudawecha Indians Sandro Geerman a bati di 3 – 2, Joshua Wever 2 – 1, Nathan Berkel 3 – 1, Ozzi Webb 3 – 1, Egimar Lampe 3 – 1 y Edward Webb 3 – 1. Pitcher ganado Johannes Poy Flanegin y pitcher perdedo Oslin Tromp.
Tanki Leendert Giants a topa Royal Power pa 2:30 pm y e wega tabata uno interesante. Esaki tabata un bunita wega cu a resulta den victoria pa Tanki Leendert Giants cu core di 4 – 2. Pa TL Giants Marc Danies a bati di 4- 4, Gilward Wester 4 – 2, Jonathan Barry 2 – 1, Aigel Brete 3 – 1, Jason Orman 4 – 1 y Eldrick Dijkhoff 4 – 1.
Pa Royal Power Pierre Richardson a bati di 1 – 1, Gregory “Pilin” Krosendijk 3 – 1, Kenny Hart 3 – 1, Jomark Flanegin 3 -1, Giandrick Lacle 3 – 1, Aldrick Loopstok 2 – 1, Dayson Croes 3 – 1 y Luis Pelayo 4 – 1. Pitcher ganado Franklin Danies y pitcher perdedo Alvaro Barrios.
Den oranan di atardi e wega final tabata e wega amistoso entre Los Amigos y The Happy Brothers. E resultado final di e wega tabata un victoria di 6 – 2 pa The Happy Brothers.
Despues di e weganan publico presente a conta cu un tremendo ambiente cu e artistanan di SuperPlus Rene, Michaud, Eugene and friends, kendenan a forma un banda y a deleita tur esnan presente te anochi laat.
Cerbes Balashi y SuperPlus ta extende un invitacion special pa tur hende yega diadomingo awor 13 di augustus Kudawecha Ballpark, unda cu lo sigui cu mas wega candeloso.
E prome wega lo inicia pa 10:00 AM cu ta un wega amistoso, sigui pa 11:30 AM Montaña Braves contra Bad Boys, mientras pa 1:00 PM Calabas Blue Jays lo topa Royal Power. Pa 2:30 PM Tanki Leendert Giants lo ta buscando otro victoria ora nan topa Mariners y e ultimo wega di dia lo ta 4:00 PM cu ta un otro wega amistoso.
Bo kier sa kico tur ta pasando den Copa Noord 2017? Bay riba e facebook page Copa Noord 2017 y haya sa kendenan a bay cu victorianan importante. E potret ganando di dia 30 di juli ta di Patty Vega and friends. Patty Vega por pasa diadomingo awor pa busca bo premio, mientras cu e siman aki lo saca un otro ganado. Keda pendiente!
Cerbes Balashi kier yama danki na tur team y fanaticonan cu ta aportando na Copa Noord 2017. Sigui like e potretnan riba e facebook y bira un di e feliz ganadonan “Balashi di Nos e ta!”.