Exitoso torneo organisa pa Omnibus Tennis

Weekend ultimo, a tuma lugar riba canchanan di tenis di Marlboro, e torneo Gamma IT Solutions organisá pa Omnibus Tennis. Despues di basta wega di 2 diferente categoria den un bon ambiente a resulta como ganador: Australian Open Doubles: Alexander Nunez & Jasper Fidler y den US Open Singles: Gijs Fidler.
Despues di tur, e weganan, a tuma lugar e prijsuitreiking y un BBQ pa tur e participantenan. Tur hende a disfruta di un dia placentero hungando tenis den un ambiente gezellig y deportivo.
Durante e torneo tabatin banda di e hungadornan, hopi famia y supporters presente p’asina den un ambiente competitivo disfruta di un weekend di tenis.
Esaki ta tambe e motibo di Omnibus Tennis cu sponsor Gamma IT Solutions pa organisa e torneo di tenis mensual dus si bo ta pensa cu abo of bo yiu tin smak den hunga tenis, boso tur ta bon bini n’e siguiente torneo!