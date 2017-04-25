Kerekentenchi Speelschool a uni cu Stichting Ambiente Feliz pa celebra

Diahuebs 13 di april ultimo, alumnonan di Kerekentenchi Speelschool a celebra Pasco Grandi conhuntamente cu clientenan di Stichting Ambiente Feliz.
E mainta tabata yena cu actividad placentero pa tur e clientenan y tambe e alumnonan, entre otro buscamento di webo, hungando weganan di antes y cantamento y tambe un Easter Bunny pa entretene e mucha y clientenan di Ambiente Feliz.
A cuminsa e mainta hunto na unda a yama e Easter Bunny bon bini. E muchanan a canta varios cantica pa tur esnan presente.
Despues e muchanan a busca webo hunto cu algun cliente di Ambiente Feliz y e Easter Bunny.
E alumno y clientenan a hunga diferente wega, entre otro e wega “eierlopen” caminda nan mester a transporta un webo riba un cuchara di un pa otro lugar sin wanta e webo y sin lagu’e cay. Nan a gosa un mundo!
E alumnonan di Kerekentenchi y e clientenan presente di Stichting Ambiente Feliz a come un almuerzo hunto.
Na final tur mucha por a ricibi locual nan a traha riba dje na scol hunto cu algun webo y un regalito.
E dia tabata un fiesta grandi cu a ser culmina cu tur e participantenan bailando den kring y despues tur hende a despidi di Easter Bunny.
E tabata un dushi mainta na unda nos muchanan a siña den un manera apto pa nan edad kico e ta pa tin un limitacion y e clientenan a haya un compaño di nos muchanan cu a haci nan hopi contento. Hunto como un famia nos a celebra Pasco Grandi.
