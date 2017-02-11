Prime Minister Mike Eman Shared Plans for Restoration of JFK School with the Kennedy Family: Ta kico a pasa, cu a cambia awor di plan?

“Prime Minister Eman visited with the Kennedy family and shared with them Aruba’s plans to restore the John F. Kennedy School.

Joseph P. Kennedy II and his wife Beth were moved by the Aruba’s plans to restore the JFK School to a place of prominence of Aruba.

Former U.S. Congressman Kennedy, the second of Robert F. Kennedy’s eleven children, had visited Aruba previously upon the invitation of Prime Minister Eman, and recounted many pleasant memories of that visit.

They were very pleased to hear of the many positive developments on the Island and look forward to returning for the inauguration of the restored JFK School.

Joe Kennedy was very impressed with Aruba’s urban renewal plan and the positive effects it was having on the Aruban economy”.

Esaki ta un articulo cu Gobierno di Aruba mes a laga publica, ora cu Joseph P. Kennedy y su señra Beth a haci na Aruba, dia 2 di juli 2012.

E tempo ey a papia di un renobacion di JFK School, cu lo ser reconstrui den un centro cultural, hibando mesun nomber.

Ta kico a pasa awor, cu Prome Minister Mike Eman, kende ta un ferviente siguidor di famia Kennedy a dicidi cambia di plan, cu manera e mes a splica, JFK School a ser cumpra pa AIB, cu lo bay renoba esaki y lo huur’e despues cu Departamento di Enseñanza.

Mike Eman lo no cumpli mas cu e promesa haci na famia Kennedy?

Por recorda ainda con Prome Minister Mike Eman y su delegacion a bishita oficina di Congressman Joe Kennedy III. Na tal ocasion Prome Minister Eman a extende un invitacion na

Joseph Kennedy II pa ta un orador invita pa un conferencia pa sostene partido AVP.

Y Joseph Kennedy II a bin tambe, aceptando dicho invitacion. Anto pa awe, e plannan pa converti JFK School den un centro cultural, no ta sigui mas?

E tempo cu Prome Minister Mike Eman a lansa su plannan, esaki no a cay den bon tera serca esnan cu ta dirigi Cas di Cultura, kendenan a laga sa cu no tin placa pa drecha Cas di Cultura, pero si pa construi un centro muli-funcional di cultura pa sigui honra John F. Kennedy. Awor cu e plannan no ta sigui, lo inverti e suma disponibel den Cas di Cultura, cu lo worde expandi te otro banda di caminda, y lo haya nomber di Centro Cultural John F. Kennedy?