SETAR cu “free Preview” riba canalnan di FOX Premium

SETAR conhuntamente cu FOX ta anuncia cu entre 19 di october te cu 22 di october, tur cliente di Cable Digital cu no tin FOX Premium den nan pakete por disfruta di e canalnan aki den forma di “preview”.

FOX Premium, canal nan 220 pa 229 y den HD 420 a 426, ta yena cu diferente tipo di programacion, tanto pelicula como serie. Durante e FREE Preview aki por disfruta di diferente programacionnan, di mucha, pa adulto, pa deporte y mas.

Tin programanan manera XXX: Return of Xander Cage; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; X-Men y specialmente pa fanaticonan di WWE, diadomingo dia 22 lo tin TLC (Tables, Ladders, Chairs).

Pa mas informacion por tuma contacto cu SETAR na 525-1700 of bishita nos pagina web www.setar.aw.