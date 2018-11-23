Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a sali Best Team den Best of the Best Taekwondo Challenge.

Best of the Best a conta cu participacion di 7 scol local y cada scol a scoge 4 bringado di nan scol pa bringa pa e Copa di Best Team.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a scoge: Danon Delamore, Leonard Philips, Záhyon y Jourdé Klabér. E team di Train Hard Fight Smart a empata cu E.T.U. Taekwondo cu tambe a gana 4 pelea. Den e reglamento pa best team ta skirbi cu si tin un empate, lo conta e score di e 4 bringadonan pa saca e miho team. E.T.U. Taekwondo tabata tin un total di 65 punto, mientras cu Brazil Taekwondo Stichting tabata tin 88 punto.

Jourdé Klabér a sali Best Coach di Best of the Best. Den e reglamento di Best of the Best ta skirbi cu lo saca best coach. Tur hende sa kiko ta e reglamento internacional pa coach cu ta exigi un flus pa coach den semi y final. Den e caso di Best of the Best tur pelea tabata peleanan final unda cu ta challenge otro. Jourdé Klabér tabata tin su flus bisti for di mainta ora cu el a coach Danon Delamore, mientras tur otro coach tabata tin paña normal bisti.

Diadomingo awo pa 7’or di anochi ariba Canal 23 por wak e miho peleanan di Best of the Best Taekwondo Challenge 2018.