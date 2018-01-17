Pa prome biaha Interpark Coney Island ta na Aruba

Interpark Coney Island t’e coney island di mas grandi cu a bishita Aruba y esaki a habri p’asina tur hende por disfruta di dje. Recientemente e parke di diversion a habri su portanan y sin duda algun esaki tabata bon bishita, na unda cu grandi y chikito a sa di gosa di e 24 atraccionnan cu e parke tin di ofrece.
E organisadornan encarga cu Coney Island, no ta personanan desconoci den e mundo di parkenan di atraccion y ta contento cu a cumpli cu nan promesa di habri e Coney Island mas grandi cu a yega di bishita nos isla.
E Coney Island ta pa henter un famia, unda cu tin diferente “rides” pa mucha di 1 aña te cu un hende grandi di 70 aña. Tin Coney Island cu hopi biaha tin aparatonan cu ta concentra riba muchanan, pero Interpark Coney Island ta pa mucha, hoben y hendenan grandi.
“No ta cuestion cu bo ta bin cu bo nietonan y sinta riba un stoel, warda te ora e muchanan caba di diberti. Tin diberticion pa bo como mayor”, asina e organisadornan a elabora. Esaki ta haci cu e park aki lo ta diferente cu otro parknan.
E duracion di Coney Island na Aruba ta depende di e personanan cu ta bishita e lugar, pero na islanan manera Corsou y Aruba e sa keda 2 luna.
E Coney Island tin permiso pa keda mas largo y p’esaki e promotor ta spera cu comunidad di Aruba acepta e Coney Island p’asina nan keda un tempo mas largo.
E organisadornan ta sigura comunidad di Aruba cu a traha duro riba e Coney Island pa ta riba un nivel halto y sin laga afo cu ta cumpli cu tur regla di seguridad y cu ta aproba p’e instancianan concerni p’asina esaki keda mas tempo p’e pueblo di Aruba disfruta di dje.
Entrada general pa Coney Island ta costa 5 florin pa hende grandi y mucha. Asina cu tur hende ta paden, nan por cumpra ticketnan p’e weganan.
E promotornan a percura pa bin cu un Coney Island diferente, di cual tin atraccion varia y tambe e ta moderno. Hopi a bisa cu Aruba mester di un atraccion diferente y esaki ta netamente loke cu Interpark Coney Island ta ofrece.
Pe rason, e staff di Interpark Coney Island ta invita comunidad di Aruba pa pasa cerca nan y disfruta di e atraccionnan cu tin. E parke lo ta habri specialmente na comienso, tur dia di siman, di cual ta di 6:00pm te ora cu tin hende den Coney Island.